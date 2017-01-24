  • Fighting to fundraise



    Students are learning more about local charities through a project that inspires them to open their eyes to the needs of their community.

  • Province increases funding for Bonnylodge phase three



    Renovations at Bonnylodge got another boost from the province.

  • Parents learn their role with Kids and Drugs



    With the level of drug use in the area, parents in the MD of Bonnyville had a chance to get educated on issues affecting their kids.

  • Protecting the rural voice



    Local politicians want to ensure rural communities are represented under the provincial electoral boundary system.

  • Men, it's time to walk like a lady



    Local men are being called on to strut their stuff.

  • Inspiring girls one game at a time



    Girls are making history in the world of hockey, whether theyre taking home the gold medal or are just stepping out onto the ice sporting their team colours for the first time.

Top Stories

Tuesday Jan 24, 2017

Local News

Rednecks with a Cause hosting prominent autism adovcate…

Rednecks with a Cause hosting prominent autism adovcate Temple Grandin

It was a big week for Rednecks with a Cause as the group announced theyll be bringing world-renowned speaker Dr. Temple Grandin to…

Tuesday Jan 17, 2017

Local Sports

Bonnyville Sr. Pontiacs set to host 2018 provincial…

Bonnyville Sr. Pontiacs set to host 2018 provincial tournament

The Bonnyville Sr. Pontiacs will be the focus of Alberta senior hockey in March 2018.

Tuesday Jan 17, 2017

Local Sports

BMHA bringing up the next generation of players

The Bonnyville Minor Hockey Association (BMHA) is seeing higher registration…

Tuesday Jan 17, 2017

Local News

Helping children with communication delays ease into the…

They may not be in school yet, but young children are already benefitting from…

Tuesday Jan 31, 2017

Local News

Kehewin students learn the joys of skiing

Kehewin students learn the joys of skiing

Students at Kehewin Junior/Senior High School got a lesson in skiing and healthy living.

Tuesday Jan 24, 2017

Local News

Mixing summer camp fun with mental health

Every child dreams of going to summer camp, but for those with mental health issues, a typical camp can be out of reach.

Tuesday Jan 17, 2017

Local News

NLPS expresses concerns regarding education choices in rural…

Northern Lights Public Schools (NLPS) sent a clear message to Bonnyville-Cold Lake MLA Scott Cyr: public schools are important.

Tuesday Jan 31, 2017

Local News

FCSS looking for residents' feedback

The Bonnyville and District Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) are doing their homework to ensure they are working to their full potential for their community.

Lakeland Regional

Tuesday Jan 31, 2017

Lakeland Regional

Expanding athletic opportunities for persons with disabilities

In rural Alberta, athletic programs for those living with mental and physical…

Tuesday Jan 31, 2017

Lakeland Regional

Dawgs & Divas sniffing out funding for humane society

The Lakeland Humane Society (LHS) is so close to a new shelter, they can almost …

More Lakeland Regional...

From Around The Province

  • Crosswalk included in 53K 'branding' project

    Super Scotties for Kleibrink

    Wednesday Feb 1, 2017

    St. Albert Gazette

    Shannon Kleibrink was crowned the Queen of Hearts at the 2017 Jiffy Lube Alberta Scotties.

  • Crosswalk included in 53K 'branding' project

    Khan quits PC race

    Saturday Jan 28, 2017

    St. Albert Gazette

    Former St. Albert MLA Stephen Khan dropped out of the Progressive Conservative leadership race after he says the campaign had become more about the antics of party …

  • Crosswalk included in 53K 'branding' project

    No simple answer to bear deaths on rails

    Thursday Jan 26, 2017

    Rocky Mountain Outlook

    After a five-year joint research project between Parks Canada and Canadian Pacific Railway to look specifically at grizzly bear deaths on the rail line, studies have …

  • Crosswalk included in 53K 'branding' project

    Social media post leads to suspect

    Thursday Jan 26, 2017

    Cochrane Eagle

    It all started with a Facebook post.

  • Crosswalk included in 53K 'branding' project

    Lindsay's Kids helps youth play winter sports

    Thursday Jan 26, 2017

    Cochrane Eagle

    The late Lindsay Kimmett didnt get a chance to have children, but if she had, theres little doubt Lindsays Kids would have loved ringette and hockey as much as she did.

  • New university course teaches Stoney Nakoda language

    Thursday Jan 26, 2017

    Cochrane Eagle

    A new course through the University of Calgary will help strengthen the language of the Stoney Nakoda people and revive the dream one Nation member had with his late …

  • Crosswalk included in 53K 'branding' project

    'We need more' RVS

    Thursday Jan 26, 2017

    Cochrane Eagle

    Rocky View Schools (RVS) admitted Wednesday that it works toward building more schools by design.

Viewpoint

Tuesday Dec 13, 2016

Column

Cassy's Corner: Youth physical activity

According to Participation.com only nine per cent of youth ages five to 17 are…

Tuesday Sep 13, 2016

Column

Everything happens for a reason

When I was younger my friends would always tell me that I should be a reporter.

More Viewpoint...

Sports

Tuesday Jan 31, 2017

Local Sports

Local MMA fighter looks for support

Local MMA fighter looks for support

For local Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Nick Campbell, the challenges of being a professional fighter in the Lakeland are very real.

Tuesday Jan 10, 2017

Local Sports

Sr. Pontiacs finish home schedule with two wins

The Bonnyville Sr. Pontiacs picked up two wins in their back-to-back games…

Tuesday Jan 3, 2017

Local Sports

Over the rainbow wagon

Bonnyville bid farewell to a cornerstone in the local chuckwagon scene, the…

Tuesday Jan 3, 2017

Local Sports

Small town, big time hockey

The spotlight was on the Town of Bonnyville as it hosted the 2016 World Junior…

Tuesday Dec 20, 2016

Local Sports

Bonnyville puts on the show of a lifetime

Bonnyville puts on the show of a lifetime

The World Junior A Challenge (WJAC) came to a close Saturday evening in front of a packed RJ Lalonde arena.

Friday Dec 16, 2016

Local Sports

Lucas Thierus overtime heroics send Canada East to gold medal …

The gold medal matchup was set after Thursday's games.…

Thursday Dec 15, 2016

Local Sports

Defending champs eliminated in WJAC quarter-finals

The semifinals were set for the World Junior A Challenge (WJAC) in a day that…

Wednesday Dec 14, 2016

Local Sports

Russia, Canada East headed to WJAC semi-finals

Canada East and Russia both clinched their respective groups, despite having…

More Sports...

Latest Gallery

Latest eEdition

eEdition
Click Here for the Latest eEdition.
Past editions can be accessed by clicking the 'Archive' tab on the left from the current eEdition.

HotAds

Hot Jobs Get Results!
We currently have no hot properties.
ERROR: Object template cce_-1 is missing!

Also on Bonnyville Nouvelle

Bonnyville Features Bonnyville Obits

Community Events

Upcoming Events
  