Tuesday Jan 24, 2017
The Town and MD of Bonnyville will be having a discussion with residents about…
Albertas electoral boundaries could be getting a redesign, and Bonnyville-Cold Lake MLA Scott Cyr is recommending local constituents give their input.
The City of Cold Lake and Cold Lake RCMP are working together in an effort to…
For the first time, with the collaboration of the Cold Lake Public Library and…
The streets of Cold Lake were safer than ever this holiday season, thanks to…
Alberta Education and the Trinity Christian School Association have reached a…
Saturday Jan 28, 2017
Former St. Albert MLA Stephen Khan dropped out of the Progressive Conservative leadership race after he says the campaign had become more about the antics of party …
No simple answer to bear deaths on rails
Thursday Jan 26, 2017
After a five-year joint research project between Parks Canada and Canadian Pacific Railway to look specifically at grizzly bear deaths on the rail line, studies have …
Social media post leads to suspect
It all started with a Facebook post.
Lindsay's Kids helps youth play winter sports
The late Lindsay Kimmett didnt get a chance to have children, but if she had, theres little doubt Lindsays Kids would have loved ringette and hockey as much as she did.
New university course teaches Stoney Nakoda language
A new course through the University of Calgary will help strengthen the language of the Stoney Nakoda people and revive the dream one Nation member had with his late …
Rocky View Schools (RVS) admitted Wednesday that it works toward building more schools by design.
Vader sentenced to life in prison
Wednesday Jan 25, 2017
According to Participation.com only nine per cent of youth ages five to 17 are…
When I was younger my friends would always tell me that I should be a reporter.
Tuesday Jan 10, 2017
Bonnyville bid farewell to a cornerstone in the local chuckwagon scene, the…
The spotlight was on the Town of Bonnyville as it hosted the 2016 World Junior…
The World Junior A Challenge (WJAC) came to a close Saturday evening in front…
Friday Dec 16, 2016
The semifinals were set for the World Junior A Challenge (WJAC) in a day that…
Canada East and Russia both clinched their respective groups, despite having…
The Bonnyville Bandits kicked-off their cleats as they celebrated another…
Santa Claus comes to Cold Lake
11/29/16
11/14/16
Mixing summer camp fun with mental health
January 24, 2017
NLPS expresses concerns regarding education choices in rural Alberta
January 17, 2017