  • Turning unemployment into a colourful experience



    A La Corey resident is jumping on the adult colouring book bandwagon, but not in the typical way.

  • Brightening the holidays for those dealing with loss



    Losing someone you love is never easy, but at a time like Christmas it can be even harder.

  • Bonnyville, as seen in 2017



    Bonnyville is getting ready for another year.

Tuesday Dec 27, 2016

Talking to children about stranger danger

On Dec. 13, a child reported a stranger trying to lure them into a vehicle in town, but thanks to their knowledge of stranger danger they ran.

Tuesday Dec 27, 2016

Snowdusters seeking solution for warm up shack

The Bonnyville Snowdusters are hoping they wont be left out in the cold this winter.

Tuesday Dec 27, 2016

Cenovus leading the way in oil sands restoration

Cenovus has reinvented oil sands restoration, thanks to new game-changing…

Tuesday Dec 27, 2016

City ready to leap into 2017

The City of Cold Lake has seen its fair share of ups and downs over the past…

Tuesday Dec 27, 2016

Cold Lake to honour residents, organizations with Hall of…

Recognition is the appreciation for an achievement, service, or ability, and soon the people and organizations within the City of Cold Lake will have the opportunity to be recognized for their work.

Tuesday Dec 20, 2016

Bonnyville daycare looking to lower childcare costs

Bonnyville daycare looking to lower childcare costs

Daycare could be getting more affordable for families living in and around Bonnyville.

Tuesday Dec 20, 2016

Provincial initiative could address local concerns on math in …

The Government of Alberta is hoping to help students and teachers go above and…

Tuesday Dec 20, 2016

Santa's Elves wrap up another season of giving

Santa got a little extra help last week, as the community came together to…

Tuesday Dec 20, 2016

Cold Lake Transit gets a boost

Residents have been taking advantage of free transit within the City of Cold…

Tuesday Dec 20, 2016

Points West negotiations go cold

Early Friday morning the voices of Points West Living Cold Lake healthcare aid…

    Ice Castle rebuilt bigger and more dramatic

    Saturday Dec 31, 2016

    St. Albert Gazette

    Winter in the Edmonton area is cold. But it can also be stunning, especially at the spectacular ice castle just inside the entrance at Hawrelak Park.

    Annual Cochrane event to help girls a world away

    Thursday Dec 29, 2016

    Cochrane Eagle

    Marathon Man Martin Parnell couldnt help but be moved by a group of girls and women who risked everything to run with him through the hills of Afghanistan last month.

    Opposing politicians divided on how pipelines, carbon tax…

    Thursday Dec 29, 2016

    Cochrane Eagle

    While fourth quarter economic forecasts are indicating Alberta may have hit the lowest point and is on the upswing for 2017, questions remain on how a provincial (or …

    Family trumpets organ and tissue donation as the best gift…

    Wednesday Dec 28, 2016

    St. Albert Gazette

    There are few gifts better to give or receive than the gifts of life. Thats the message being offered by one Morinville family whose patriarch is celebrating his fifth …

    Penhold may start cracking down on speed

    Tuesday Dec 27, 2016

    Innisfail Province

    PENHOLD - The community may take a second look at posted speed limits along Highway 2A through town after a child going to school was struck by a car while walking …

Tuesday Dec 13, 2016

Cassy's Corner: Youth physical activity

According to Participation.com only nine per cent of youth ages five to 17 are…

Tuesday Sep 13, 2016

Everything happens for a reason

When I was younger my friends would always tell me that I should be a reporter.

Tuesday Aug 2, 2016

Match made in heaven

I didnt always know I was destined to be a photojournalist. In fact, growing…

Tuesday Dec 20, 2016

Bonnyville puts on the show of a lifetime

Bonnyville puts on the show of a lifetime

The World Junior A Challenge (WJAC) came to a close Saturday evening in front of a packed RJ Lalonde arena.

Friday Dec 16, 2016

Lucas Thierus overtime heroics send Canada East to gold medal …

The gold medal matchup was set after Thursday's games.…

Thursday Dec 15, 2016

Defending champs eliminated in WJAC quarter-finals

The semifinals were set for the World Junior A Challenge (WJAC) in a day that…

Wednesday Dec 14, 2016

Russia, Canada East headed to WJAC semi-finals

Canada East and Russia both clinched their respective groups, despite having…

Tuesday Dec 6, 2016

Bandits' season worth celebrating

Bandits' season worth celebrating

The Bonnyville Bandits kicked-off their cleats as they celebrated another successful season during their annual awards banquet Dec. 3.

Tuesday Dec 6, 2016

Renegades look back on a successful season

It was a season that will go down in the history books for the Bonnyville…

Tuesday Nov 29, 2016

Pontiac Jake Gresh named AJHL defensive player of the week

A lot of eyes lately have been on Bonnyville Pontiacs defenceman Jake Gresh and …

Tuesday Nov 29, 2016

Derek Brown to play at WJAC training camp

With the World Junior A Hockey Challenge getting closer, invitations to the…

