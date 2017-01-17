  • Bonnyville Sr. Pontiacs set to host 2018 provincial tournament



    The Bonnyville Sr. Pontiacs will be the focus of Alberta senior hockey in March 2018.

  • BMHA bringing up the next generation of players



    The Bonnyville Minor Hockey Association (BMHA) is seeing higher registration numbers at the younger ages than in previous years.

  • Helping children with communication delays ease into the public…



    They may not be in school yet, but young children are already benefitting from programs through Northern Lights Public Schools (NLPS) Program Unit Fund (PUF).

Tuesday Jan 17, 2017

NLPS expresses concerns regarding education choices in…

Northern Lights Public Schools (NLPS) sent a clear message to Bonnyville-Cold Lake MLA Scott Cyr: public schools are important.

Tuesday Jan 17, 2017

Constituents encouraged to have their say on electoral…

Albertas electoral boundaries could be getting a redesign, and Bonnyville-Cold Lake MLA Scott Cyr is recommending local constituents give their input.

Tuesday Jan 10, 2017

Battling on the literature frontier

For the first time, with the collaboration of the Cold Lake Public Library and…

Tuesday Jan 10, 2017

Christmas wish comes true for Operation Red Nose

The streets of Cold Lake were safer than ever this holiday season, thanks to…

Tuesday Jan 10, 2017

Alberta Education, Trinity come to an agreement

Alberta Education, Trinity come to an agreement

Alberta Education and the Trinity Christian School Association have reached a deal, over two months after the Cold Lake-based school was…

Tuesday Jan 10, 2017

Superheroes unite to fight illiteracy

Superheroes unite to fight illiteracy

What do Batman, Superman, Flash and Captain America all have in common? Like every superhero, they know the importance of literacy.

Tuesday Jan 10, 2017

Sr. Pontiacs finish home schedule with two wins

The Bonnyville Sr. Pontiacs picked up two wins in their back-to-back games…

Tuesday Jan 10, 2017

Providing comfort for local cancer patients when they need it …

Chemotherapy will take its toll on a patient.

Tuesday Jan 3, 2017

Cold Lake Lodge breaks ground

The Cold Lake Seniors Lodge officially broke ground on June 30, 2016.

Tuesday Jan 3, 2017

Time to find out where your tax dollars are going

Residents will be able to find out for themselves the particulars of the 2017…

Tuesday Dec 13, 2016

Cassy's Corner: Youth physical activity

According to Participation.com only nine per cent of youth ages five to 17 are…

Tuesday Sep 13, 2016

Everything happens for a reason

When I was younger my friends would always tell me that I should be a reporter.

Tuesday Aug 2, 2016

Match made in heaven

I didnt always know I was destined to be a photojournalist. In fact, growing…

Tuesday Jan 3, 2017

Over the rainbow wagon

Over the rainbow wagon

Bonnyville bid farewell to a cornerstone in the local chuckwagon scene, the iconic rainbow wagon and its driver Rae Croteau Jr.

Tuesday Jan 3, 2017

Small town, big time hockey

The spotlight was on the Town of Bonnyville as it hosted the 2016 World Junior…

Tuesday Dec 20, 2016

Bonnyville puts on the show of a lifetime

The World Junior A Challenge (WJAC) came to a close Saturday evening in front…

Friday Dec 16, 2016

Lucas Thierus overtime heroics send Canada East to gold medal …

The gold medal matchup was set after Thursday's games.…

Thursday Dec 15, 2016

Defending champs eliminated in WJAC quarter-finals

Defending champs eliminated in WJAC quarter-finals

The semifinals were set for the World Junior A Challenge (WJAC) in a day that featured a shocking upset.

Wednesday Dec 14, 2016

Russia, Canada East headed to WJAC semi-finals

Canada East and Russia both clinched their respective groups, despite having…

Tuesday Dec 6, 2016

Bandits' season worth celebrating

The Bonnyville Bandits kicked-off their cleats as they celebrated another…

Tuesday Dec 6, 2016

Renegades look back on a successful season

It was a season that will go down in the history books for the Bonnyville…

