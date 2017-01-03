  • Locals aid Fort McMurray



    Local residents and organizations stepped up in a big way in 2016 to support those fleeing from the Fort McMurray wildfire.

  • Taking on a child's view for a good cause



    What will you see if you look through the eyes of a child? People in the Bonnyville area are about to find out.

  • Provincial, federal funding secured for regional waterline



    Undoubtedly, the top story of 2016 is the long-awaited arrival of funding for a regional waterline.

Tuesday Jan 3, 2017

MLA Scott Cyr steps into new roles with enthusiasm

MLA Scott Cyr steps into new roles with enthusiasm

Bonnyville-Cold Lake MLA Scott Cyr will be stepping into a new role after the Wildrose Party announced a shuffle in their shadow cabinet…

Tuesday Jan 3, 2017

Small town, big time hockey

Small town, big time hockey

The spotlight was on the Town of Bonnyville as it hosted the 2016 World Junior A Challenge (WJAC).

Tuesday Jan 3, 2017

Over the rainbow wagon

Bonnyville bid farewell to a cornerstone in the local chuckwagon scene, the…

Tuesday Jan 3, 2017

Cold Lake Lodge breaks ground

The Cold Lake Seniors Lodge officially broke ground on June 30, 2016.

Tuesday Jan 3, 2017

Time to find out where your tax dollars are going

Time to find out where your tax dollars are going

Residents will be able to find out for themselves the particulars of the 2017 City of Cold Lake budget during an open house on Thursday,…

Tuesday Jan 3, 2017

Cold Lake fire hall from the ground up

Cold Lake fire hall from the ground up

The City of Cold Lake rewarded their downtown firefighters with a new fire hall last year, firemans pole and all.

Tuesday Dec 27, 2016

Turning unemployment into a colourful experience

A La Corey resident is jumping on the adult colouring book bandwagon, but not…

Tuesday Dec 27, 2016

Cold Lake to honour residents, organizations with Hall of Fame

Recognition is the appreciation for an achievement, service, or ability, and soon the people and organizations within the City of Cold Lake will have the opportunity to be recognized for their work.

Tuesday Dec 27, 2016

City ready to leap into 2017

The City of Cold Lake has seen its fair share of ups and downs over the past…

Tuesday Dec 27, 2016

Cenovus leading the way in oil sands restoration

Cenovus has reinvented oil sands restoration, thanks to new game-changing…

    Man killed during homicide investigation

    Sunday Jan 8, 2017

    Cochrane Eagle

    A man is dead after a homicide investigation in Morley resulted in a fire fight between RCMP and one suspect.

    One dead in shooting, one at large after RCMP serve arrest…

    Sunday Jan 8, 2017

    Rocky Mountain Outlook

    A man was shot and killed as the RCMP investigated a homicide on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation near Morley, Saturday (Jan. 7), while another man is wanted by …

    Vader lawyer asks for time served

    Saturday Jan 7, 2017

    St. Albert Gazette

    The Travis Vader case will finally be over Jan. 25 when Justice Denny Thomas announces his sentencing decision.

    Take a bite out of the Big Taste

    Thursday Jan 5, 2017

    Rocky Mountain Outlook

    Banff's Big Taste returns in January and the annual culinary event is bigger and even tastier than ever.

  • Canmore in hunt for Russia's lost world cup races

    Thursday Jan 5, 2017

    Rocky Mountain Outlook

    Canmore has launched a last minute push to bring either the 2017 youth/world junior biathlon championship in February or biathlon world cup races in March 2017 to town.

    Torch identified as trigger for Mount Royal fire

    Thursday Jan 5, 2017

    Rocky Mountain Outlook

    Almost 300 people escaped unharmed as fire ripped through the upper levels of Banffs historical Mount Royal Hotel in the early morning hours of Thursday (Dec. 29) ­ one …

    Boy with cystic fibrosis meets the team that played in his…

    Thursday Jan 5, 2017

    Cochrane Eagle

    Four-year-old Nate Chapin dazzled a dressing room of champion hockey players last week  all who wanted a chance to meet the little boy with cystic fibrosis and let him …

    Cochrane restaurants get recognition

    Thursday Jan 5, 2017

    Cochrane Eagle

    New year, new foods to try?

    Thursday Jan 5, 2017

    Cochrane Eagle

    Social media channels were abuzz this week with talk of the provincial carbon tax, which came into effect on Jan.1.

    Vader sentencing hearing continues

    Wednesday Jan 4, 2017

    St. Albert Gazette

    Travis Vaders application for sentence reduction in relation to alleged Charter violations was denied in part by the court Tuesday.

Tuesday Dec 13, 2016

Cassy's Corner: Youth physical activity

According to Participation.com only nine per cent of youth ages five to 17 are…

Tuesday Sep 13, 2016

Everything happens for a reason

When I was younger my friends would always tell me that I should be a reporter.

Tuesday Aug 2, 2016

Match made in heaven

I didnt always know I was destined to be a photojournalist. In fact, growing…

Tuesday Dec 20, 2016

Bonnyville puts on the show of a lifetime

Bonnyville puts on the show of a lifetime

The World Junior A Challenge (WJAC) came to a close Saturday evening in front of a packed RJ Lalonde arena.

Friday Dec 16, 2016

Lucas Thierus overtime heroics send Canada East to gold medal …

The gold medal matchup was set after Thursday's games.…

Thursday Dec 15, 2016

Defending champs eliminated in WJAC quarter-finals

The semifinals were set for the World Junior A Challenge (WJAC) in a day that…

Wednesday Dec 14, 2016

Russia, Canada East headed to WJAC semi-finals

Canada East and Russia both clinched their respective groups, despite having…

Tuesday Dec 6, 2016

Bandits' season worth celebrating

Bandits' season worth celebrating

The Bonnyville Bandits kicked-off their cleats as they celebrated another successful season during their annual awards banquet Dec. 3.

Tuesday Dec 6, 2016

Renegades look back on a successful season

It was a season that will go down in the history books for the Bonnyville…

Tuesday Nov 29, 2016

Pontiac Jake Gresh named AJHL defensive player of the week

A lot of eyes lately have been on Bonnyville Pontiacs defenceman Jake Gresh and …

Tuesday Nov 29, 2016

Derek Brown to play at WJAC training camp

With the World Junior A Hockey Challenge getting closer, invitations to the…

