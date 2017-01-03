Tuesday Jan 3, 2017
Tuesday Jan 3, 2017
The Cold Lake Seniors Lodge officially broke ground on June 30, 2016.
Recognition is the appreciation for an achievement, service, or ability, and soon the people and organizations within the City of Cold Lake will have the opportunity to be recognized for their work.
Man killed during homicide investigation
Sunday Jan 8, 2017
A man is dead after a homicide investigation in Morley resulted in a fire fight between RCMP and one suspect.
Sunday Jan 8, 2017
Vader lawyer asks for time served
Saturday Jan 7, 2017
Take a bite out of the Big Taste
Canmore in hunt for Russia's lost world cup races
Canmore has launched a last minute push to bring either the 2017 youth/world junior biathlon championship in February or biathlon world cup races in March 2017 to town.
Torch identified as trigger for Mount Royal fire
Almost 300 people escaped unharmed as fire ripped through the upper levels of Banffs historical Mount Royal Hotel in the early morning hours of Thursday (Dec. 29) one …
Four-year-old Nate Chapin dazzled a dressing room of champion hockey players last week all who wanted a chance to meet the little boy with cystic fibrosis and let him …
Cochrane restaurants get recognition
New year, new foods to try?
Carbon tax results divides politicians
Social media channels were abuzz this week with talk of the provincial carbon tax, which came into effect on Jan.1.
Vader sentencing hearing continues
Wednesday Jan 4, 2017
Travis Vaders application for sentence reduction in relation to alleged Charter violations was denied in part by the court Tuesday.
Tuesday Dec 20, 2016
Canada East and Russia both clinched their respective groups, despite having…
Santa Claus comes to Cold Lake
11/29/16
11/14/16
MLA Scott Cyr steps into new roles with enthusiasm
January 3, 2017
Taking on a child's view for a good cause
January 3, 2017
Turning unemployment into a colourful experience
December 27, 2016