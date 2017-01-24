  • Men, it's time to walk like a lady



    Local men are being called on to strut their stuff.

  • Inspiring girls one game at a time



    Girls are making history in the world of hockey, whether theyre taking home the gold medal or are just stepping out onto the ice sporting their team colours for the first time.

  • Rednecks with a Cause hosting prominent autism adovcate Temple…



    It was a big week for Rednecks with a Cause as the group announced theyll be bringing world-renowned speaker Dr. Temple Grandin to Bonnyville.

  • Bonnyville Sr. Pontiacs set to host 2018 provincial tournament



    The Bonnyville Sr. Pontiacs will be the focus of Alberta senior hockey in March 2018.

  • BMHA bringing up the next generation of players



    The Bonnyville Minor Hockey Association (BMHA) is seeing higher registration numbers at the younger ages than in previous years.

  • Helping children with communication delays ease into the public…



    They may not be in school yet, but young children are already benefitting from programs through Northern Lights Public Schools (NLPS) Program Unit Fund (PUF).

Tuesday Jan 24, 2017

Mixing summer camp fun with mental health

Every child dreams of going to summer camp, but for those with mental health issues, a typical camp can be out of reach.

Tuesday Jan 17, 2017

NLPS expresses concerns regarding education choices in…

Northern Lights Public Schools (NLPS) sent a clear message to Bonnyville-Cold Lake MLA Scott Cyr: public schools are important.

Tuesday Jan 24, 2017

Town, MD looking for input on future development

The Town and MD of Bonnyville will be having a discussion with residents about…

Tuesday Jan 17, 2017

Constituents encouraged to have their say on electoral…

Albertas electoral boundaries could be getting a redesign, and Bonnyville-Cold Lake MLA Scott Cyr is recommending local constituents give their input.

Tuesday Jan 24, 2017

Residents encroaching on Crown land told to pack up

Residents living along the lakeshore on Horseshoe Bay Estates may want to reconsider where they put their docks, boatlifts and campfires in the near future.

Tuesday Jan 24, 2017

Learning to survive in harsh Canadian winters

Learning to survive in harsh Canadian winters

Anyone may find themselves in a survival situation, but those with the 4-Wing Ground Search and Rescue (GSAR) team know how to survive.

Tuesday Jan 24, 2017

Cutting back crime with Citizens on Patrol

The City of Cold Lake and Cold Lake RCMP are working together in an effort to…

Tuesday Jan 10, 2017

Battling on the literature frontier

For the first time, with the collaboration of the Cold Lake Public Library and…

Tuesday Jan 10, 2017

Christmas wish comes true for Operation Red Nose

The streets of Cold Lake were safer than ever this holiday season, thanks to…

Tuesday Jan 10, 2017

Alberta Education, Trinity come to an agreement

Alberta Education and the Trinity Christian School Association have reached a…

    Khan quits PC race

    Saturday Jan 28, 2017

    St. Albert Gazette

    Former St. Albert MLA Stephen Khan dropped out of the Progressive Conservative leadership race after he says the campaign had become more about the antics of party …

    No simple answer to bear deaths on rails

    Thursday Jan 26, 2017

    Rocky Mountain Outlook

    After a five-year joint research project between Parks Canada and Canadian Pacific Railway to look specifically at grizzly bear deaths on the rail line, studies have …

    Social media post leads to suspect

    Thursday Jan 26, 2017

    Cochrane Eagle

    It all started with a Facebook post.

    Lindsay's Kids helps youth play winter sports

    Thursday Jan 26, 2017

    Cochrane Eagle

    The late Lindsay Kimmett didnt get a chance to have children, but if she had, theres little doubt Lindsays Kids would have loved ringette and hockey as much as she did.

  • New university course teaches Stoney Nakoda language

    Thursday Jan 26, 2017

    Cochrane Eagle

    A new course through the University of Calgary will help strengthen the language of the Stoney Nakoda people and revive the dream one Nation member had with his late …

    'We need more' RVS

    Thursday Jan 26, 2017

    Cochrane Eagle

    Rocky View Schools (RVS) admitted Wednesday that it works toward building more schools by design.

    Vader sentenced to life in prison

    Wednesday Jan 25, 2017

    St. Albert Gazette

    In an intense moment of relief to the family, an Alberta justice sentenced Travis Vader to life in prison with no chance of parole for seven years for killing …

Tuesday Dec 13, 2016

Cassy's Corner: Youth physical activity

According to Participation.com only nine per cent of youth ages five to 17 are…

Tuesday Sep 13, 2016

Everything happens for a reason

When I was younger my friends would always tell me that I should be a reporter.

Tuesday Jan 10, 2017

Sr. Pontiacs finish home schedule with two wins

Sr. Pontiacs finish home schedule with two wins

The Bonnyville Sr. Pontiacs picked up two wins in their back-to-back games against the Eckville Eagles.

Tuesday Jan 3, 2017

Over the rainbow wagon

Bonnyville bid farewell to a cornerstone in the local chuckwagon scene, the…

Tuesday Jan 3, 2017

Small town, big time hockey

The spotlight was on the Town of Bonnyville as it hosted the 2016 World Junior…

Tuesday Dec 20, 2016

Bonnyville puts on the show of a lifetime

The World Junior A Challenge (WJAC) came to a close Saturday evening in front…

Friday Dec 16, 2016

Lucas Thierus overtime heroics send Canada East to gold medal game

Lucas Thierus overtime heroics send Canada East to gold medal game

The gold medal matchup was set after Thursday's games.

Thursday Dec 15, 2016

Defending champs eliminated in WJAC quarter-finals

The semifinals were set for the World Junior A Challenge (WJAC) in a day that…

Wednesday Dec 14, 2016

Russia, Canada East headed to WJAC semi-finals

Canada East and Russia both clinched their respective groups, despite having…

Tuesday Dec 6, 2016

Bandits' season worth celebrating

The Bonnyville Bandits kicked-off their cleats as they celebrated another…

