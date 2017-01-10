  • Providing comfort for local cancer patients when they need it most



    Chemotherapy will take its toll on a patient.

  • BRFA reaches agreement with AHS for ambulance funding



    It was a day the town and the Bonnyville Regional Fire Authority (BRFA) had been waiting for, the day they signed an agreement with Alberta Health Services to increase funding for the areas EMS.

  • Residents feel the pinch of the carbon levy as they welcome 2017



    The province of Alberta has its own kind of New Years resolution, cutting back on greenhouse gas emissions.

Top Stories

Tuesday Jan 10, 2017

Local News

MD producers get a head start on combating canola diseases…

There may still be snow on the ground, but local canola producers are encouraged to get informed about the upcoming growing season.

Tuesday Jan 10, 2017

Local News

Young filmmaker hopes to teach the importance of lifes…

Young filmmaker hopes to teach the importance of lifes director

At the young age of 13, Matthias Johnson had already begun production of his first film, and by the age of 18, had directed and produced…

Tuesday Jan 10, 2017

Local Sports

Sr. Pontiacs finish home schedule with two wins

The Bonnyville Sr. Pontiacs picked up two wins in their back-to-back games…

Tuesday Jan 10, 2017

Lakeland Regional

Battling on the literature frontier

For the first time, with the collaboration of the Cold Lake Public Library and…

Tuesday Jan 10, 2017

Lakeland Regional

Christmas wish comes true for Operation Red Nose

Christmas wish comes true for Operation Red Nose

The streets of Cold Lake were safer than ever this holiday season, thanks to Operation Red Nose.

Tuesday Jan 10, 2017

Lakeland Regional

Alberta Education, Trinity come to an agreement

Alberta Education, Trinity come to an agreement

Alberta Education and the Trinity Christian School Association have reached a deal, over two months after the Cold Lake-based school was…

Tuesday Jan 10, 2017

Lakeland Regional

Superheroes unite to fight illiteracy

What do Batman, Superman, Flash and Captain America all have in common? Like…

Tuesday Jan 3, 2017

Local News

MLA Scott Cyr steps into new roles with enthusiasm

Bonnyville-Cold Lake MLA Scott Cyr will be stepping into a new role after the…

Contests

Lakeland Regional

Tuesday Jan 3, 2017

Lakeland Regional

Cold Lake Lodge breaks ground

The Cold Lake Seniors Lodge officially broke ground on June 30, 2016.

Tuesday Jan 3, 2017

Lakeland Regional

Time to find out where your tax dollars are going

Residents will be able to find out for themselves the particulars of the 2017…

More Lakeland Regional...

From Around The Province

  • Crosswalk included in 53K 'branding' project

    Deep Freeze: A Byzantine Winter Festival  one to check out

    Saturday Jan 14, 2017

    St. Albert Gazette

    Grab your coat, hat, toque and mitts and embrace this weekends sunny, crisp weather.

  • Crosswalk included in 53K 'branding' project

    Banff RCMP shut down illegal marijuana dispensary

    Thursday Jan 12, 2017

    Rocky Mountain Outlook

    Banff RCMP have shut down an illegal marijuana dispensary in the resort town this week, executing a search warrant on the recently opened smoke shop in the …

  • Crosswalk included in 53K 'branding' project

    Syrians find refuge in town

    Thursday Jan 12, 2017

    Okotoks Western Wheel

    After waiting nearly a year to hear the news, a Syrian family learned it would be emigrating to Okotoks in December.

  • Crosswalk included in 53K 'branding' project

    Few surprises in this year's bird count

    Wednesday Jan 11, 2017

    St. Albert Gazette

    The bird with a face-full of jam was once again the star of this years St. Albert bird count.

Viewpoint

Tuesday Dec 13, 2016

Column

Cassy's Corner: Youth physical activity

According to Participation.com only nine per cent of youth ages five to 17 are…

Tuesday Sep 13, 2016

Column

Everything happens for a reason

When I was younger my friends would always tell me that I should be a reporter.

Tuesday Aug 2, 2016

Column

Match made in heaven

I didnt always know I was destined to be a photojournalist. In fact, growing…

More Viewpoint...

Sports

Tuesday Jan 3, 2017

Local Sports

Over the rainbow wagon

Over the rainbow wagon

Bonnyville bid farewell to a cornerstone in the local chuckwagon scene, the iconic rainbow wagon and its driver Rae Croteau Jr.

Tuesday Jan 3, 2017

Local Sports

Small town, big time hockey

The spotlight was on the Town of Bonnyville as it hosted the 2016 World Junior…

Tuesday Dec 20, 2016

Local Sports

Bonnyville puts on the show of a lifetime

The World Junior A Challenge (WJAC) came to a close Saturday evening in front…

Friday Dec 16, 2016

Local Sports

Lucas Thierus overtime heroics send Canada East to gold medal …

The gold medal matchup was set after Thursday's games.…

Thursday Dec 15, 2016

Local Sports

Defending champs eliminated in WJAC quarter-finals

Defending champs eliminated in WJAC quarter-finals

The semifinals were set for the World Junior A Challenge (WJAC) in a day that featured a shocking upset.

Wednesday Dec 14, 2016

Local Sports

Russia, Canada East headed to WJAC semi-finals

Canada East and Russia both clinched their respective groups, despite having…

Tuesday Dec 6, 2016

Local Sports

Bandits' season worth celebrating

The Bonnyville Bandits kicked-off their cleats as they celebrated another…

Tuesday Dec 6, 2016

Local Sports

Renegades look back on a successful season

It was a season that will go down in the history books for the Bonnyville…

More Sports...

Latest Gallery

Latest eEdition

eEdition
Click Here for the Latest eEdition.
Past editions can be accessed by clicking the 'Archive' tab on the left from the current eEdition.

HotAds

Hot Jobs Get Results!
We currently have no hot properties.
ERROR: Object template cce_-1 is missing!

Also on Bonnyville Nouvelle

Bonnyville Features Bonnyville Obits

Community Events

Upcoming Events
  