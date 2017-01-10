Tuesday Jan 10, 2017
The Bonnyville Sr. Pontiacs picked up two wins in their back-to-back games…
The Bonnyville Sr. Pontiacs picked up two wins in their back-to-back games…
For the first time, with the collaboration of the Cold Lake Public Library and…
What do Batman, Superman, Flash and Captain America all have in common? Like…
Bonnyville-Cold Lake MLA Scott Cyr will be stepping into a new role after the…
The Cold Lake Seniors Lodge officially broke ground on June 30, 2016.
Residents will be able to find out for themselves the particulars of the 2017…
Deep Freeze: A Byzantine Winter Festival one to check out
Saturday Jan 14, 2017
Grab your coat, hat, toque and mitts and embrace this weekends sunny, crisp weather.
Banff RCMP shut down illegal marijuana dispensary
Thursday Jan 12, 2017
Thursday Jan 12, 2017
After waiting nearly a year to hear the news, a Syrian family learned it would be emigrating to Okotoks in December.
Few surprises in this year's bird count
Wednesday Jan 11, 2017
The bird with a face-full of jam was once again the star of this years St. Albert bird count.
According to Participation.com only nine per cent of youth ages five to 17 are…
When I was younger my friends would always tell me that I should be a reporter.
I didnt always know I was destined to be a photojournalist. In fact, growing…
The spotlight was on the Town of Bonnyville as it hosted the 2016 World Junior…
The World Junior A Challenge (WJAC) came to a close Saturday evening in front…
The gold medal matchup was set after Thursday's games.…
Thursday Dec 15, 2016
Canada East and Russia both clinched their respective groups, despite having…
The Bonnyville Bandits kicked-off their cleats as they celebrated another…
It was a season that will go down in the history books for the Bonnyville…
Santa Claus comes to Cold Lake
11/29/16
11/14/16
Residents feel the pinch of the carbon levy as they welcome 2017
January 10, 2017
Providing comfort for local cancer patients when they need it most
January 10, 2017
MLA Scott Cyr steps into new roles with enthusiasm
January 3, 2017